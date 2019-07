Firefighters were called out to the stack fire in Meadow Lane, at about 7.18pm on July 16.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews arrived to find a trailer and hay on fire. Firefighters used one hose reel and one jet to extinguish the fire before returning to their station by 11pm.

"The cause of the fire was deliberate."

The police have confirmed an investigation is ongoing.

A spokesman said: "The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 35/50851/19."