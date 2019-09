You may also want to watch:

Yesterday at 10.43pm, one crew from Papworth and one crew from St Neots were called to a fire in the open on Croxton Road, Toseland.

Crews arrived to find six bales of straw well alight in a stubble field.

Firefighters used beaters and hose reels to extinguish the fire, before returning to their stations by 12.45am.