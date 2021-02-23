Published: 4:07 PM February 23, 2021 Updated: 4:27 PM February 23, 2021

The mayor for the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority is asking the public to have a say on improving the A141.

The keenly-anticipated options for improving the road around Huntingdon have been made public by James Palmer on a new website set up to ask people’s preference.

Mayor Palmer is asking anyone with an interest in the A141 – road users, local residents, nearby businesses, and community organisations to view the range of options under consideration and say which solution they want the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority and its partners to carry forward.

He said: “No decision has been made on which potential option to take forward to the next stage.

“If you use this road, or live near it, it’s your A141 more than anyone else’s, and I urge you to take this chance to tell us what you want done and how you want us to improve it.

“Your local knowledge and insights will be priceless in guiding us towards the best solution. Doing nothing is not an option.

“Improvements must be made to the A141 but how and where is yet to be decided.

He continued: "We won’t take any decision until we’ve had solid input from locals - but continuing growth and the prosperity depends on this road being made to function better for everyone.

“The more that people with on-the-ground knowledge contribute, the better informed our final decision will be”

The Combined Authority launched its A141 – Have Your Say! microsite on Monday.

It includes six options for consideration by the public, ranging from a full bypass of northern Huntingdon to improvements based around rural hubs and active travel.

The mayor is sharing the list of potential options to generate comment on the pros and cons from as many people as possible, especially those who live near the A141 or use it regularly.

The A141 is a key road in and out for Huntingdon commuters.

It is prone to traffic jams and encourages dangerous and polluting rat-runs through villages, and rush-hour tailbacks in its feeder routes.

The A141 is also the major road serving Fenland and carries a rising volume of slow agricultural vehicles and heavy through-traffic of container lorries crossing the region.

To help people stay in touch with developments around the A141 improvement scheme, the Combined Authority has also set up a Facebook hub, the @A141 Community, where people united by an interest in the road and its future can follow plans and decisions, and swap news and views about the A141 throughout the whole life of the improvement project.