News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Your chance to take part in high street fund survey

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 12:15 PM August 11, 2021   
Ryan Fuller and Cllr Keith Prentice at Old Falcon in St Neots.

HDC leader Ryan Fuller and district councillor Keith Prentice in front of the Old Falcon. - Credit: HDC

An online survey is being launched this week to enable people to have a say on the future of St Neots High Street.

The survey, put together by Huntingdonshire District Council, will be available from midday on August 11.

A workshop, which will provide an update on the project, is set to take place on September 6.

The Future High Streets Fund project in St Neots was confirmed by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) in May 2021 alongside 71 other selected high streets across England.

It includes a total £12.8 million investment into the district’s largest market town. The fund is made up of £5.9 million from Huntingdonshire District Council, £3.1 million from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and £3,748,815 from the MHCLG’s Future High Streets Fund.

Executive leader of HDC, Cllr Ryan Fuller, said: “I am pleased that our public engagement process can now begin. We are inviting local residents and stakeholders to get involved with the project.

Ryan Fuller and district councillor Keith Prentice on St Neots Market Square.

Ryan Fuller and district councillor Keith Prentice on St Neots Market Square. - Credit: HDC

"This will help us to further develop the details of the project as a whole, as well as the individual areas of focus.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police seal off roads to hold back protestors at Camp Beagle
  2. 2 Doctor’s legacy lives on in Hinchingbrooke Hospital
  3. 3 A Level Results 2021: Delight for students at Hinchingbrooke School
  1. 4 A Level Results 2021: 'Bright future' for students at Longsands Academy
  2. 5 Proposed plans to build medical waste incinerator
  3. 6 A Level Results 2021: Joy for students at Kimbolton School
  4. 7 Huntingdon man jailed after weekend of threats and violence
  5. 8 A Level Results 2021: Grades are 'testament to hard work' at St Ivo
  6. 9 A Level Results 2021: Abbey College students praised for top grades
  7. 10 A1 traffic delays due to possible burst water main at Buckden

"As the engagement process progresses I hope that as many residents, businesses and visitors will have their say so that we can use this unprecedented investment of MHCLG and district council funds to create a prosperous and positive future for St Neots, paving the way for our other market towns.”

The areas of focus for the St Neots Future High Streets Fund projects are:

· regeneration of the Old Falcon Inn

· redevelopment of the Priory Centre/Priory Quarter

· improvements to the Market Square

· improvements to the High Street

· improvements to the St Neots Road Bridge · a new waterfront route.

The riverside at St Neots is a tourist attraction.

The riverside at St Neots is a tourist attraction. - Credit: HDC

Further opportunities to get involved in the district council’s engagement process will follow from the online survey, including appearances as St Neots-based events such as pop-up engagement stands on market days.

Over the next few months, pop-up events, focus groups, business engagement activities and events working closely with local community groups and schools will be organised to help reach as many local people as possible, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to get involved.

The survey is available at: www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/fhsf.


St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Philip and Rebecca Rayner who run Glebe Farm at King's Ripton, near Huntingdon.

Family farmers win court case against oat milk giants

Tom Henman

Logo Icon
Mel Coloma, from Huntingdon, works at Hinchingbrooke Hospital - but she could have been a Spice Girl.

Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Huntingdon singer almost a Spice Girl works at Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Just an example of the breakfast food on offer at The Old Bridge in Huntingdon.

Huntingdon home to one of the most 'luxurious' breakfasts in the UK

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
The 2021 Huntingdon Carnival will take place on August 7/8.

Flypast and family fun at Huntingdon Carnival

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon