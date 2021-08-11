Published: 12:15 PM August 11, 2021

HDC leader Ryan Fuller and district councillor Keith Prentice in front of the Old Falcon. - Credit: HDC

An online survey is being launched this week to enable people to have a say on the future of St Neots High Street.

The survey, put together by Huntingdonshire District Council, will be available from midday on August 11.

A workshop, which will provide an update on the project, is set to take place on September 6.

The Future High Streets Fund project in St Neots was confirmed by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) in May 2021 alongside 71 other selected high streets across England.

It includes a total £12.8 million investment into the district’s largest market town. The fund is made up of £5.9 million from Huntingdonshire District Council, £3.1 million from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and £3,748,815 from the MHCLG’s Future High Streets Fund.

Executive leader of HDC, Cllr Ryan Fuller, said: “I am pleased that our public engagement process can now begin. We are inviting local residents and stakeholders to get involved with the project.

Ryan Fuller and district councillor Keith Prentice on St Neots Market Square. - Credit: HDC

"This will help us to further develop the details of the project as a whole, as well as the individual areas of focus.

"As the engagement process progresses I hope that as many residents, businesses and visitors will have their say so that we can use this unprecedented investment of MHCLG and district council funds to create a prosperous and positive future for St Neots, paving the way for our other market towns.”

The areas of focus for the St Neots Future High Streets Fund projects are:

· regeneration of the Old Falcon Inn

· redevelopment of the Priory Centre/Priory Quarter

· improvements to the Market Square

· improvements to the High Street

· improvements to the St Neots Road Bridge · a new waterfront route.

The riverside at St Neots is a tourist attraction. - Credit: HDC

Further opportunities to get involved in the district council’s engagement process will follow from the online survey, including appearances as St Neots-based events such as pop-up engagement stands on market days.

Over the next few months, pop-up events, focus groups, business engagement activities and events working closely with local community groups and schools will be organised to help reach as many local people as possible, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to get involved.

The survey is available at: www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/fhsf.



