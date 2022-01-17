Opinion

Did you make any environmental new year's resolutions this year?

According to a survey by GoCompare, being more environmentally friendly and changing your diet are two of the top 10 things we want to do this year.

But beware, lots of other studies conducted show that around half of people who made resolutions have given them up by February 1.

However, if you're making a resolution that's good for the environment, as well as for you, are you more inclined to keep it?

This year refill shops across the country have come together to start the #JustOneBottle campaign, aimed at starting gradually and making it simple enough to help you keep your environmental resolutions by encouraging you to reuse just (or at least) one plastic bottle you already have.

Whether it's a bottle for washing up liquid or fabric softener, shampoo or shower gel, or even olive oil or soy sauce, using your local refill shop means you can keep reusing your single use plastic bottle rather than throwing it away, sending it for recycling and buying a new one.

Try Veganuary but do it in small steps says Martin Cooper. - Credit: MRTIN COOPER

January is also Veganuary - a whole month encouraging us all to try plant-based eating - a diet that is not only good for your health but also better for our planet.

A study by the University of Oxford suggests that eating a plant-based diet could be the single biggest way to reduce your environmental impact on earth. Cutting meat and dairy products from your diet could reduce your carbon footprint from food by up to 73 per cent.

And if a whole month of being vegan is too much, then try Meat Free Mondays (or any day of the week) to reduce your meat and dairy intake. It's not only proven to be good for your health, but it all goes towards helping protect the world we live in.

However, part of the reason people don't stick to their resolutions is that their goals are too overwhelming or just too difficult to incorporate into their daily lives, so keeping it simple is the key and why Just One Bottle and Meat Free Monday are an easy start.

Whether we stick to our resolutions of not, what is important to remember is that it's not about one person doing everything perfectly, it's about everyone doing something imperfectly that makes a difference - and we can all play a part.







