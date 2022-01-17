News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Opinion

Make a resolution that is good for the environment

Logo Icon

Martin Cooper

Published: 8:47 AM January 17, 2022
Martin Cooper, owner of The Refill Shop of Ikigai in St Ives.

Martin Cooper, owner of The Refill Shop of Ikigai in St Ives. - Credit: MARTIN COOPER

Did you make any environmental new year's resolutions this year? 

According to a survey by GoCompare, being more environmentally friendly and changing your diet are two of the top 10 things we want to do this year. 

But beware, lots of other studies conducted show that around half of people who made resolutions have given them up by February 1. 

However, if you're making a resolution that's good for the environment, as well as for you, are you more inclined to keep it?

This year refill shops across the country have come together to start the #JustOneBottle campaign, aimed at starting gradually and making it simple enough to help you keep your environmental resolutions by encouraging you to reuse just (or at least) one plastic bottle you already have.

Whether it's a bottle for washing up liquid or fabric softener, shampoo or shower gel, or even olive oil or soy sauce, using your local refill shop means you can keep reusing your single use plastic bottle rather than throwing it away, sending it for recycling and buying a new one.

Try Veganuary but do it in small steps says Martin Cooper.

Try Veganuary but do it in small steps says Martin Cooper. - Credit: MRTIN COOPER

January is also Veganuary - a whole month encouraging us all to try plant-based eating - a diet that is not only good for your health but also better for our planet. 

A study by the University of Oxford suggests that eating a plant-based diet could be the single biggest way to reduce your environmental impact on earth.  Cutting meat and dairy products from your diet could reduce your carbon footprint from food by up to 73 per cent.

And if a whole month of being vegan is too much, then try Meat Free Mondays (or any day of the week) to reduce your meat and dairy intake.  It's not only proven to be good for your health, but it all goes towards helping protect the world we live in.

Most Read

  1. 1 Evidence of Huntingdon's past revealed during excavations
  2. 2 BID's new Huntingdon town manager
  3. 3 Bypass and junction improvements preferred plan for St Ives
  1. 4 Camp Beagle protestor has charges against him dropped
  2. 5 St Neots man in court on drugs charges
  3. 6 Serious case review launched into death of Teddie Mitchell
  4. 7 Plumbing ringleader who ‘traded under multiple names’ jailed
  5. 8 Garage demolition opponents set up Facebook group
  6. 9 Supermarkets issue urgent product recall after salmonella found in products
  7. 10 Former Wisbech mayor Aigars Balsevics charged with rape

However, part of the reason people don't stick to their resolutions is that their goals are too overwhelming or just too difficult to incorporate into their daily lives, so keeping it simple is the key and why Just One Bottle and Meat Free Monday are an easy start.

Whether we stick to our resolutions of not, what is important to remember is that it's not about one person doing everything perfectly, it's about everyone doing something imperfectly that makes a difference - and we can all play a part. 



Environment News
Columnists
St Ives News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Matt Walter and his partner Emily will get their perfect home after living in a mouldy bedroom for over a year.

Housing News

Family get their 'perfect home' after living in mouldy bedroom over a year

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Cannabis plants worth more than £640,000 were discovered by police in St Ives.

Cambs Live News

Cannabis plants worth £640,000 raided by police at property

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
The death of a five-week-old baby Reuben McNulty who was attacked by a family dog has been described

Cambs Live News

Baby Reuben killed in savage attack by Staffordshire bull terrier whilst...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Police are appealing for information after a man in his 60s was assaulted in Somersham.

Cambs Live News

Man in 60s hit over head in Somersham

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon