Village conservation group plants thousands of snowdrops

Julian Makey

Published: 1:00 PM April 7, 2021   
Volunteers in Hartford planted thousands of snowdrop bulbs.

Thousands of snowdrop bulbs are being planted across the Huntingdon area as part of the town’s entry in the Royal Horticultural Society community awards.

Members of Hartford Conservation group are backing a Huntingdon Town Council initiative by planting some of the bulbs in an area off Church Lane in the village.
Mike Humphrey, chairman of the group, said they had planted up to 1,000 bulbs after being offered them by the council.

“Hartford is already attractive and we want to make it even more attractive,” Mike said. “We were able to put together a team of volunteers who were prepared to do what they could to improve the area.”

He said the group had been pleased to take part in the scheme which fitted in with their planting plans and which would provide an attractive display in the new year.
Mike said they hoped to plant daffodils in the wooded area off Church Lane.


Huntingdon News

