Published: 10:15 AM July 24, 2021

The village of Hartford on the outskirts of Huntingdon and was listed in the Domesday Book in the Hundred of Hursingstone in Huntingdonshire. The name of the settlement was written as Hereforde.

In 1086, there was just one manor at Hartford and the annual rent paid to the lord of the manor in 1066 was £24 and the rent had fallen to £15 in 1086.

Many interesting artefacts have been found in Hartford over the years. A hoard of 1,108 silver groats from the reigns of Edward IV, Henry VI, Richard III and Henry VII, and double patards of Charles the Bold, deposited circa 1505, were discovered and are now on display at the British Museum.

There are also many artefacts from Hartford in the Norris Museum, in St Ives, such as a group of six flake tools of grey flint, white flint, brown flint; a side scraper of brown flint and an attractive flake of slightly pattinated grey flint.

These were called Paleolithic and were situated in Frederic Maddy’s Pit on the East side of Sapley Lane, on Glebe Farm in Hartford, they were recorded to be dated from 1926-36.

The parish church of All Saints' Hartford was originally built in 1180 on the site of a Roman watch tower in a picturesque setting on the banks of the River Great Ouse.

All Saints Church at Hartford. - Credit: HUNTS POST

The walls are of pebble and stone rubble with stone dressings and tiled roofs. Much rebuilding has been done over the years especially in 1861 and 1895.

Christian worship in the village can be traced back even earlier to 1086 when the Domesday Book records a simple wooden church, which was probably situated in the old vicarage garden.

A further extension was completed in 2003 to add reception and heating facilities to the church.

The village also has a marina that sits at the heart of the village on the River Great Ouse.

