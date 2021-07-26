News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Hartford school win quiz challenge

Alexandra Collett

Published: 12:00 PM July 26, 2021   
Hartford's Primary school quiz winning team. 

Hartford's Primary school quiz winning team. - Credit: Hartford

Hartford Junior School has won the Huntingdon Primary Schools General Knowledge Quiz, organised by Huntingdon Rotary Club.  

The Year 6 pupils were challenged to answer 150 general knowledge questions, in three 15-minute rounds. 

The quizmasters are all members of the Rotary Club of Huntingdon and the club donates £50 to each school for taking part. 

This year,10 primary schools took part and Hartford won for the second successive year. 

Rotarian Barbara Cobham, who organises the quiz on behalf of Huntingdon Rotary Club, said: “We are delighted that so many schools wanted to take part and every year we are amazed at the breadth of general knowledge shown by the pupils.   

“We hope to offer this activity again next year.” 

The Rotary Club in Huntingdon has 19 founder members, who say they are all very proud of Ken Beaton, who remained a valued member of the club for more than 60 years.

Daniel Mason
John Elworthy
Tom Henman
