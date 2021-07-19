News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Villagers in Hartford are litter champions

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 1:23 PM July 19, 2021   
Residents of Hartford and Huntingdon from the Love Huntingdon Community Clean Up group. 

Residents of Hartford and Huntingdon from the Love Huntingdon Community Clean Up group. - Credit: Jonas King

Hartford has a strong community spirit and its inhabitants are making huge efforts to keep the village free from litter.

Cambridgeshire county councillor, Jonas King , who represents North Huntingdon and Hartford helped to set up a group called Love Huntingdon Clean Up.  

Cllr King has been overwhelmed by Hartford residents and their quest to keep Huntingdon and Hartford a litter-free zone.  

Cllr King said: “I think one of the nice things about Hartford is the community spirit, although it is attached to Huntingdon there is a little bit of a village feel about it.

Cllr King said people were very keen to support each other during the various lock-downs.

You may also want to watch:

“I think everyone really pulled together, and in particular, in Hartford some of the local issues that people faced were, collecting prescriptions and needing shopping and bits like that. 

“There were other issues, such as we have quite a lot of green space in Hartford and we found that when the lockdowns happened and people went out for their daily walk, littering started to become quite a big issue.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman, 33, hospitalised after Range Rover smashes into metal railings
  2. 2 Protestors demand so-called beagle puppy ‘death camp’ is shut down
  3. 3 Brampton Road in Huntingdon to close for one day
  1. 4 ‘He will be deeply missed’ - Man named in Spittals Interchange fatal
  2. 5 Major supermarkets set out rules for shoppers after July 19
  3. 6 Tackling people ‘in distress’ as a doctor helps mayor handle critics 
  4. 7 New A141 Huntingdon bypass to 'reduce congestion and improve safety'
  5. 8 Read about the history of the village of Earith
  6. 9 Man in his 30s dies after suspected alcohol-fuelled crash
  7. 10 'Thank you for your support' - Hunts care provider's afternoon tea for NHS

“The community then pulled together and set up a Love Huntingdon Community Clean-up Group and that is Hartford residents and some people from Huntingdon coming together to clean up the parks, the riverside and all-around Hartford."

Cllr King said the group had grown now since its set up and now covered Huntingdon as well.  

“That was one of the lovely things that came out of the pandemic was just that big community spirit and noticing something that impacted our local area and everyone coming together to sort it out.” 

The Barley Mow in pub

The Barley Mow in Hartford. - Credit: Jenny Williams

The Barley Mow in Hartford, is a well treasured pub in the community and landlady Jenny Williams said she tried her best to accommodate her customers when reopening the pub after the Covid lockdowns.  

Jenny said: “When it became outside restrictions only, we doubled the size of our garden and took out some of the car park so that people would have the outside option, we kept it there and still have that now.

"We also have quite a lot of older people, I have one lady, that has come from a care home.

"The lady's family are only allowed to visit her outdoors, so they brought the lady to our pub for a meal and a drink, it was chilly so we got some blankets for them and then they were able to eat outside, it was her first meal out in two years."

Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A serious crash shutting the A141 has happened earlier this morning. 

Serious collision on A141 near Huntingdon causing delays

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Traffic and travel across Huntingdonshire.

Possible disruption around Huntingdon town centre for roadworks

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Floods inflicted £3.8m worth of damage in less than a day to 20 businesses in St Ives on December 23/24.

Flooding

Flood damage bill to businesses in St Ives hits £3m

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Bruce of Leverington has been jailed after a head-on crash near Ramsey in July 2020.

Drink driver jailed after leaving victim, 52, with life-changing injuries

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus