The new facility was due to open during the summer, but delayed by Covid-19 restrictions. The Post Office is now open seven days a week, including Sunday mornings, for a total of around 60 hours a week.

Business owner Tayyab has been running the Village Stores, in Hartford, for more than 24 years and has provided a local lifeline especially during lockdown. He is supported by his wife Nushaba and son Saqib.

He said: “A lot of elderly people can’t go too far for services and supplies and many are not online so we have taken on the challenge to offer more services for our customers.”

Hartford district councillor Mike Humphrey said: “We are really lucky in the village with two excellent pubs, a hairdressers and of course the stores. So I take my hat off to Tayyab and his family and call on our local residents to support them in this exciting new venture.”