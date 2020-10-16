The post office, at Hartford Village Store, Main Street, should have opened earlier this year, but the move was delayed in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

It opened its doors to the public tomorrow (Tuesday).

Upgrading postal facilities in the area was described by the Post Office as being part of an “exciting modernisation and investment programme”.

The Post Office said: “The new branch offers customers a wide range of post office services, from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items.

“Customers can also take advantage of a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.”

It said: “The new branch aims to offer even more convenience to post office customers by extending the availability of post office services in the area. The new branch joins Oxmoor and Huntingdon branches in bringing vital services to the area.”

Tony Bayley, Post Office change manager, added: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.

“We know how important our services are to customers, and are confident that this brand new post office that this brand new post office, alongside Oxmoor and Huntingdon branches, will ensure that people in this area have easy access to our services.”

The new post office will be open for a total of 52 hours a week, Monday–Friday 08:00–13:00 and 14:00–17:00, Saturday 09:00–13:00 and 14:00–17:00, Sunday 09:00–14:00, for a range of postal services, including home shopping collection and returns, making it “very convenient” for customers to use.

Post office services are offered from a low-screened, open-plan counter that is integrated into the retail counter, enabling customers to carry out a wide range of post office transactions alongside retail purchases from the shop part of the outlet.