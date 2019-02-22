A group of 15 members of the Hartford Conservation Group gathered on February 16 for the annual spring clean litter pick around the village.

Mike Humphrey, chairman of the group, said: “[We] cleared a variety of litter from drink cans and plastic bottles to bicycle wheels and hub caps from road verges and the village’s riverside parks and wooded copses.”

Mr Humphrey thanked volunteers for their efforts and a Huntingdonshire District Council for providing litter grabs and bags.

The group’s next litter pick will be in September. Log on to the Keep Britain Tidy website for details of the National Spring Clean 2019, from March 22-April 23.