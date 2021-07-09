Published: 1:00 PM July 9, 2021

Harpist Ruth Holden will appear in St Ives on July 30. - Credit: ST IVES TOWN TEAM

A series of cafe-style concerts are due to take place in St Ives over the next few months.

The Chapel Arts @ The Corn Exchange concerts have been organised by the St Ives Town Team and will be staged on last Friday of each month, from 7.30pm till 9pm.

The Chapel Arts concerts provide music from acclaimed artists, featuring a wide range of instruments that offer something a little different from the usual.

On July 30, the concert will feature harpist Ruth Holden. Ruth spent10 years with the Royal Shakespeare Company and the English Touring Opera and was harpist for the award-winning musical Phantom of the Opera, until the pandemic stopped all performances.

Other concerts include music from the twenties and thirties with Dickie De Vere and The Dorchester Mavericks, Robin Walker on harpsichord, classical guitarist Daniela Rossi and Cambridge-based singer songwriter, Soloman Smith with Chris Newman.

Tickets are available from: ticketsource.co.uk/eventsstives and cost £10.

