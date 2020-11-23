Hare coursers caught in Hunts villages. Picture: CAMBS POLICE Hare coursers caught in Hunts villages. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Two cars were stopped in Somersham and Upwood on Saturday (November 21).

Four dispersals and community protection warnings were issued by the rural crime action team.

A police post online read: “One male issued a notice so is now one step away from a hefty fine.”