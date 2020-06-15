The zoo, near Sawtry, was opened in June 1990 by former Huntingdon MP John Major.

After being closed for almost three months, the keepers say they are excited to be able to reopen, following Boris Johnson’s announcement that zoos are now able to reopen to the public.

The Hunts Post has reported the difficulties for Hamerton Zoo which has asked the public to help with donations to feed the animals which costs £4,000 each day.

Kim May, from Hamerton Zoo said: “We are very excited that we get to open on our thirtieth birthday, which is a relief and lovely timing.

“We will be opening for season pass holders only on Monday and then on Thursday to everyone using our online ticket system.

“We have already started celebrating our birthday on social media with competitions and prizes galore and pictures of us when we were young to where we are now.

“We have been amazed by the support we have received from our fundraising.

“Receiving donations has meant so much to the staff at the park and the animals,

“We can’t thank everyone enough for their help.

The park started as a private collection of birds and marmosets in 1990, from there it grew with many endangered species such as Syrian Brown bears and Malayan tigers.

The zoo also houses rare animals that can’t be seen anywhere else in the UK such as common wombats and dingoes.

Luke Warren recently raised £1,200 for Hamerton Zoo by running 100 km in May.

He started his challenge on May 1 after learning the zoo, urgently needed funds to keep afloat.

His original target was to raise £300 but he well exceeded that target.

Luke said: “I wanted to raise funds for Hamerton Zoo after I heard the zoo needed money so that they could care for the animals.”

If you would like to make a donation to Hamerton Zoo visit: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/hamerton-zoo-animals.