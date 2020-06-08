A 10-year-old boy has raised £1,200 for Hamerton Zoo by running 100 km in May.

Luke Warren, from Stamford, started his challenge on May 1 after learning the zoo, urgently needed funds to keep afloat. The zoo, near Sawtry, closed its gates to visitors on March 24 as a result of the Government’s lock-down restrictions and has been left without its income from admission fees.

The zoo, which is home to many exotic animals and birds, says the bill for feeding the animals is about £4,000 each day.

Luke’s original target was to raise £300 but he has now well exceeded that target.

Luke said: “I wanted to raise funds for Hamerton Zoo after I heard the zoo needed money so that they could care for the animals.

Hamerton Zoo said: “Our team is proud of his determination and dedication to help our animals – we thank him and many others for their support.”

Luke’s just giving page is still open for people to donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/louise-warren.