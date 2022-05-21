Shiva, a white tiger housed at Hamerton Zoo near Huntingdon, has died.

The team at Hamerton said that the 10-year-old tiger, which was usually "full of energy and excitement", had not been her usual self for some time.

A Hamerton Zoo spokesperson said they were "devastated" with the news.

Shiva was "full of energy and excitement" - Credit: Zookeeper Caroline/Hamerton Zoo

They said: "Last year Shiva was diagnosed with the first stages of kidney failure.

"Medication and close monitoring from her keepers meant she could carry out her normal life.

"Unfortunately, recently she hasn't been her usual happy self.

"An investigation yesterday showed further deterioration of her kidneys so her keepers decided it was kindest not to wake her up.

"A huge thank you to the International Vet Group for their excellent care and Cromwell Vets for their services.

"Always full of energy and excitement Shiva will leave a large hole in our zoo and will be sorely missed by all."

Shiva - Credit: Zookeeper Georgina/Hamerton Zoo

Shiva - a white Bengal tiger - was born in 2012.

She arrived in Hamerton with her brother Mohan in 2014, having been transported from Hodenhagen, near Hanover in Germany.

The zoo, which sits in Cambridgeshire between Huntingdon and Oundle, has housed tigers since 2001.

Since it was established in 1990, the team has run numerous conservation projects, including a cheetah conservation fund in Namibia, and a Great Anteater survey in Brazil.

Shiva - Credit: Lyn Thompson/Hamerton Zoo

The Hamerton Zoo spokesperson said: "Shiva's brother Mohan will be closely monitored and given lots of special attention.

"Sleep tight Shiva."