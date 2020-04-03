The zoo, near Sawtry, closed its gates to visitors on March 24 as a result of the Government’s lock-down restrictions and the park has been left without the income from ticket sales.

Feeding the animals costs the park £4,000 each day and the it says it needs to bring some money in urgently.

A crowdfunding page and Amazon wish-list have ben set up to help.

Kim May from the zoo said: “We temporarily closed our gates on March 24 due to the Government instructions and it meant that our income had stopped completely from our visitors.

“Our animals need help from our visitors at this difficult time.

“Their spring babies have started to be born, including the latest mini donkey foal, dingo puppies and wombat joey and we have young Scarlet Ibis in the first nest.”

If you would like to make a donation, visit the crowdfunding page at: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/hamerton-zoo-animals.

The zoo is also requesting donations of fresh produce of all types and building materials such as timber and cement powder.

Some of this can be bought on the Amazon Wishlist at: www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/35HF095WIA2BT

The Raptor Foundation, also based in Huntingdonshire, is also appealing for urgent donations from the public.

The foundation, in Woodhurst, holds roughly 180 birds of prey on site, along with a variety of reptiles and small animals.

It says it has considerable running costs that cannot be scaled down such as food and veterinary bills.

The foundation has also set up a crowdfunding appeal page to encourage people to donate.

So far they have raised more than £500 and hope to reach their target of £2,000.

A spokesman for The Raptor Foundation said: “Like many other similar organisations, we have been forced to close to visitors due to Covid-19.

“Our staff are doing a valiant job of continuing to care for our animals during this time, but as I am sure you can appreciate, we still have considerable running costs that cannot be scaled down.

“Apart from staffing, our main costs are food and veterinary bills.”

To make a donation please visit: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/the-raptor-foundation