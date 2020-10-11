The Hallowee'en competition is being supported by Huntingdon First. The Hallowee'en competition is being supported by Huntingdon First.

Young members of the family may not be able to ‘trick or treat’ as normal or watch with wonder organised firework events, but that doesn’t mean to say we can’t have fun.

As a nation we have certainly become very resourceful over the last few months, so we are certain there will be many fantastic ideas around to ensure an enjoyable time is had by all.

Here at Huntingdon First we are adding to the occasion of all things spooky by holding a Hallowe’en themed competition during half term week (October 23 to November 1).

Look out for the entry forms, many of the Huntingdon businesses will have them, ask the town rangers or find details on our website at: www.huntingdonfirst.co.uk for your chance to win a £50 voucher to spend in one of Huntingdon’s independent businesses and a bonus bag of treats.

Remember Huntingdon town centre is a safe place to visit with a pedestrianised high street allowing plenty of space to move around. All our businesses are here to warmly welcome you and have adopted the necessary Covid secure measures you would expect.

Shop safe, shop local in Huntingdon. Don’t forget to check out the October offers. Details of all the offers can be found at: www.huntingdonfirst.co.uk.

For further information, visit: www.huntingdonfirst.co.uk and Facebook/HuntingdonFirst or call: 01480 450250 or email: info@bidhuntingdon.co.uk.