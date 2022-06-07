Half Cut Theatre will make their Saffron Walden debut with a performance of 'Much Ado About Nothing' at Bridge End Gardens on Sunday June 19. - Credit: HALF CUT THEATRE

Following their sell-out tours of 'Twelfth Night', 'Treasure Island' and 'A Christmas Carol' in 2021, Half Cut Theatre is really excited to be visiting Saffron Walden for the first time.

They will be performing their brand new production of William Shakespeare's 'Much Ado About Nothing' at 2pm and 5pm on Sunday June 19 at Bridge End Gardens.

Don Pedro’s soldiers return from war. One couple fall madly in love, another couple fall madly in hate and one man must solve a crime!

Disaster, disgrace and death lurk just around the corner. Can Dogberry, the town’s one-man-crime-fighting-machine, save the day or will he only make matters a whole lot worse?

Chock full of music and misconceptions, parties and pranks, double-crossing and double-dating, this 75-minute one-act production will delight young and old alike.

At Half Cut, we believe that theatre should be open and available to everyone so we do not set ticket prices in advance.

Instead, you reserve your place for free and then you Pay What You Decide by cash or contactless card after the performance.

Please bring your own low-back seating for the performance and, for the full open-air theatre experience, why not come equipped with a picnic?

What’s not to like?! See you there!

Visit halfcuttheatre.co.uk/book