One Leisure St Ives reopened its doors to the public in December.

It was the last centre in the district to have its gym equipment refurbished and upgraded.

The investment of more than half a million pounds was for the Impression Fitness Suites, in St Neots, St Ives and Ramsey to be updated with new equipment.

Councillor John Palmer, executive councillor for leisure and health, said: "We are really proud to have completed this refurbishment across the remaining One Leisure sites.

"The Huntingdon facility was the first to be completed in 2018.

"We are committed to constant improvement at our One Leisure facilities and an upgrade in the equipment and gym areas was the next step in continuing to provide an excellent fitness and wellbeing offer for the residents of our district.

"Regular upgrades of fitness equipment are standard practice across the sector and as the primary provider of multi-purpose leisure facilities in the district, it is vital that we are at the forefront of tackling wellbeing and health-related issues amongst our residents."

HDC says the refurbishment included new cardiovascular and resistance machines and flooring across the three sites.

The authority says it used its information on customer usage and feedback to determine other changes.

This led to increased free weights areas with additional place-loaded equipment, new rigs with increased functionality and specialised equipment including, climbmills, curved treadmills, airbikes and Ski-Erg.

Last year, the district council also invested just under £800,000 at the gym at One Leisure Huntingdon.

This refurbishment is part of an investment in the centre that will also enhance and improve hospitality provision, as well as revamping Leo's Funzone.

In September, the new operator for the One Leisure centre at Sawtry was named as Stevenage Leisure Ltd.

SLL won the tender for a one-year contract to run the leisure centre, attached to Sawtry Village Academy, from Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT).

At the time the council said the move to an alternative provider would not mean any changes to the way users accessed services.

INFO: Details of One Leisure facilities are available online.