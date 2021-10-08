News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Hair by Iwona in Huntingdon celebrates its 10 year anniversary

Alexandra Collett

Published: 3:30 PM October 8, 2021    Updated: 3:50 PM October 8, 2021
Iwona Hair on Huntingdon High Street has celebrates 10 year anniversary today, October 8. 

Left to Right:- Shannon Lewis, Iwona Fusnik and Martyna Krokowska celebrates Hair by Iwona's 10 year anniversary. - Credit: Archant

Hairdressing salon, Hair by Iwona, is celebrating its 10 year anniversary.  

The salon based on Huntingdon High Street, today October 8 celebrated with a great display of balloons, cakes and beverages for customers to enjoy. 

Owner Iwona Fusnik together with her team Shannon Lewis and Martyna Krokowska were happy to mark the occasion.   

Cake make especially for the 10 year anniversary

Cake make especially for the 10 year anniversary - Credit: Archant

Iwona said: “We are doing what is our passion, our customers are like extended family, we are a really friendly and family based salon. 

“I have an amazing team of girls who I could not do anything without them, they are my rocks every single day.  

Display of delicious treats and cards 

Display of delicious treats and cards - Credit: Archant

“What could I say without these diamonds I could not be where I am today. 

“It feels like 10 years has been a year, I think everyone when they first start a new business is that they are going to worry that it wont stay open.  

“To celebrate 10 years of successful business is a dream come true.” 

Iwona Fusnik celebrates 10 years since she opened the salon. 

Iwona Fusnik celebrates 10 years since she opened the salon. - Credit: Archant


