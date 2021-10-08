Hair by Iwona in Huntingdon celebrates its 10 year anniversary
- Credit: Archant
Hairdressing salon, Hair by Iwona, is celebrating its 10 year anniversary.
The salon based on Huntingdon High Street, today October 8 celebrated with a great display of balloons, cakes and beverages for customers to enjoy.
Owner Iwona Fusnik together with her team Shannon Lewis and Martyna Krokowska were happy to mark the occasion.
Iwona said: “We are doing what is our passion, our customers are like extended family, we are a really friendly and family based salon.
“I have an amazing team of girls who I could not do anything without them, they are my rocks every single day.
“What could I say without these diamonds I could not be where I am today.
“It feels like 10 years has been a year, I think everyone when they first start a new business is that they are going to worry that it wont stay open.
“To celebrate 10 years of successful business is a dream come true.”