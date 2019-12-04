LICENSING ACT 2003

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE CERTIFICATE

Notice is given that Haci Kul have on the 2nd December 2019

Applied to Huntingdonshire District Council as the Licensing Authority for a Premises Licence for Kitchen Edge of 4 Chequers Court, Huntingdon PE29 3LZ

For recorded music Moondays-sundays 10.00 to 23.00.

Sale of alcohol Mondays-Sundays 11.00 to 23.00.

Opening hours Monday to Sunday 10.00-23.00

Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to:

Huntingdonshire District Council, Licensing Section, Pathfinder House, St. Mary's Street, Huntingdon, Cambs PE29 3TN

Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by 30th December 2019

Persons wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the Licensing Section, during office hours, Monday to Friday inclusive.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is 25000.