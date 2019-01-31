A planning application has been submitted to Huntingdonshire District Council to change the use of a vacant industrial unit on the Stukeley Meadows Industrial Estate, of Blackstone Road, from light industrial to leisure use.

Under the plans, the unit would be home to gym equipment, changing rooms, and spa facilities.

In a planning statement submitted to the district council, the applicant said: “The gym will provide static exercise equipment such as static cycles, running machines, cross trainers, weights, etc. The spa-type treatments will consist of facials, manicure, pedicure and body treatments.

“The studios will offer pilates and yoga exercise classes. Changing/toilet facilities will be provided for both visitors and staff. The facility is for supervised use only for up to 10 visitors at any one time, and will be by appointment only.

“It will not be possible to ‘drop in’ to use the facility.”

The applicant hopes to open the facility seven days a week, from 6am-8.30pm on Mondays and Wednesdays, 6.30am-8pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 6am-7.30pm on Fridays, from 8am-4pm on Saturdays, and 9am-2pm on Sundays.

The applicant added: “The proposal will generate four full-time and two part-time jobs. Getting fit is an up and coming part of our daily life and suggests this facility will champion prolonged employment prospects.”

The applicant said the unit had been vacant for “a considerable time” and had “attracted no interest” from potential occupants. The application added that there were other units on the industrial estate that were also empty.

Huntingdon Town Council has given its backing to the plans, raising no objections at its planning meeting on January 10.

The final say on the application will be had by the district council however.

To view the plans, or to have a say, log on to www.huntingondonshire.gov.uk.