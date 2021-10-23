News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Gym members raise funds for children with cancer

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 10:23 AM October 23, 2021   
Members of the Stukeley Meadows gym team have raised more than £4,000.

Members of the Stukeley Meadows gym team have raised more than £4,000. - Credit: RICHARD HARRIS

Members of a Huntingdon gym have raised more than £4,000 for a charity that supports children with cancer.

A team of 36 people from the gym's Onyx Tribe CrossFit, in Stukeley Meadows, took part in an event called CrossFit Battle Cancer at London Olympia, with the aim of raising as much money as possible for Children with Cancer UK.

They worked in teams of four and nine teams tackled four 9-minute functional fitness workouts incorporating teamwork and high intensity cardio. 

The original fund-raising target was £2,000, and the team has more than doubled that but plans to raise more.

"We’re not finished yet, as our plan is to get our current total of £4,607 up to £5,000," said Richard Harris from the Onyx team.

You may also want to watch:

"We chose to support Children with Cancer UK as cancer does not discriminate, and we feel those that haven't even begun living their life need all the help they can get to live a full and active life.

"Children with Cancer UK's vision is a world where every child diagnosed with cancer gets to ring their end of cancer treatment bell, and we wholeheartedly get behind their effort."



Most Read

  1. 1 Station hub will "breathe new life" into Huntingdon
  2. 2 St Neots murder to feature in 24 Hours in Police Custody
  3. 3 Child rapist from St Ives has been jailed after abuse
  1. 4 Man, 20, rapes woman as she slept, court told
  2. 5 Woman delighted to finally be a mum after infertility heartache
  3. 6 Take a sneaky peak inside the new Di Rita's at No2 restaurant in St Ives
  4. 7 How well do you know Huntingdon?
  5. 8 Rowdy passengers force train cancellation
  6. 9 Man to appear in court after smashing police car window with sledgehammer
  7. 10 Numerous Huntingdon High Street shops shut due to flooding
Charity Fundraiser
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Yanick Beresford, 25, and Aiste Paulauskaite, 21, stood trial at Peterborough Crown Court.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Father-of-five murdered due to 'drug deal dispute gone wrong'

Hunts Post Reporter

Logo Icon
A man has been charged after police found a knife in a St Neots property

Cambs Live

Man charged after knife found in St Neots police raid

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Sunday morning in Ely and police stop this suspected drink driver.

Cambs Live

Shocks all round as police pull over 'white van man'

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Left to Right: Nazim Latif, Shane Thornton, Adam Leek have all been jailed. 

Seven men jailed for stealing bikes worth £70k

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon