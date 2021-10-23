Gym members raise funds for children with cancer

Published: 10:23 AM October 23, 2021

Members of the Stukeley Meadows gym team have raised more than £4,000. - Credit: RICHARD HARRIS

Members of a Huntingdon gym have raised more than £4,000 for a charity that supports children with cancer.

A team of 36 people from the gym's Onyx Tribe CrossFit, in Stukeley Meadows, took part in an event called CrossFit Battle Cancer at London Olympia, with the aim of raising as much money as possible for Children with Cancer UK.

They worked in teams of four and nine teams tackled four 9-minute functional fitness workouts incorporating teamwork and high intensity cardio.

The original fund-raising target was £2,000, and the team has more than doubled that but plans to raise more.

"We’re not finished yet, as our plan is to get our current total of £4,607 up to £5,000," said Richard Harris from the Onyx team.

"We chose to support Children with Cancer UK as cancer does not discriminate, and we feel those that haven't even begun living their life need all the help they can get to live a full and active life.

"Children with Cancer UK's vision is a world where every child diagnosed with cancer gets to ring their end of cancer treatment bell, and we wholeheartedly get behind their effort."







