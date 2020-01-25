LICENSING ACT 2003

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Notice is given that I, Shiva Bhandari have on the 13th January 2020 applied to Huntingdonshire District Council as the Licensing Authority for a Premises Licence for the Gurkha Kitchen of 124-126 Main Street, Yaxley PE7 3LD for Live Music, Recorded Music, Performance Dance and Similar, Sale Alcohol Monday-Thursday 11:00-22:30 Friday-Saturday 11:-23:00 Sunday 11:00 -22:30

Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to: Huntingdonshire District Council, Licensing Section, Pathfinder House, St.Mary's Street, Huntingdon, Cambs PE29 3TN Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by 11th February 2020 Persons wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the Licensing Section, during office hours, Monday to Friday inclusive. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is £5000.