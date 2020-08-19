Alex Fitzpatrick was stabbed 15 times in what police described as a "brutal attack" Alex Fitzpatrick was stabbed 15 times in what police described as a "brutal attack"

Robert Parkins was found guilty, by a unanimous verdict, of the murder of 30-year-old Alex Fitzpatrick at the Old Bailey today (August 19).

Parkins, 33, of Darrington Close, Eaton Socon was at his partner’s home in Prince Close on October 13 last year when Mr Fitzpatrick arrived to drop off some glasses to his son.

Mr Fitzpatrick got into a disagreement with his son’s mother who went back into the house and moments later Parkins came out holding a kitchen knife.

The pair argued and began fighting for a few minutes before Parkins ran away leaving Mr Fitzpatrick lying on the floor.

Emergency services were called but Mr Fitzpatrick was declared dead at the scene.

A post mortem examination revealed he suffered 15 stab wounds including to the chest and neck area as well as two incised slashed wounds.

Parkins ran to his sister’s home and called for a lift to a property in Pymmes Brook House, London, where he was later arrested by police.

Paying tribute to their son, parents Mary Reading and Dave Fitzpatrick said: “Alex was a loving and devoted father, son and brother to his eight siblings.

“He was always there for us and tried to better himself every day.

“After hearing the evidence and the injuries Alex sustained, today’s result is such a relief for us all.”

Senior investigating officer, Detective Superintendent Michael Branston said: “This was a brutal, frenzied and sustained attack resulting in the death of a man whose son will now grow up without his father in his life.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to Alex’s family. I hope today’s verdict will provide them with some assistance as they learn to live with this tragedy.”

Parkins will be sentenced on Monday at the Old Bailey.