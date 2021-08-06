Published: 3:30 PM August 6, 2021

Guided Busway from St Ives to Cambridge, will celebrate it's 10th birthday tomorrow on August 6. - Credit: Archant

The Guided Busway from St Ives to Cambridge will celebrate it's 10th anniversary this weekend.

On Saturday August 7, The Guided Busway which is the longest in the world, will reach 10 years since it opened in 2011.

Two guided sections make up the 16 mile route costing £116,000 million to build.

Back in 2011 the Guided Busway was opened by County Councillor Ian Bates, who cut the ribbon, watched by Directors of the Busway Operators and a pack of media.

People were queuing up on August 7 2011 to be the first to ride the on the Guided Busway.

On the first day alone, a total of 2,189 passengers travelled on Stagecoach guided buses.

This was more than 10 times the number of passengers who usually travelled on the Sunday services.

Whippet buses also travel along the guided busway, but they did not have the exact figures reported on that day.