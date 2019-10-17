A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said officers were called to Station Road, Longstanton, at about 9.25am after reports that a bus had "come off the track and gone through a hedge into a field".

The spokesman said the driver had suffered minor injuries but added that all passengers had left the bus by the time officers arrived, with no further injuries reported.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 9.16am with reports of a collision in Station Road, Longstanton. We sent one ambulance, which is still at the scene."

The spokesman said one person was being treated for minor injuries.