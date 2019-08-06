Notice is given that I, Gt. Paxton Community Village Shop Ltd have on the 2nd August 2019 applied to Huntingdonshire District Council as the Licensing Authority for a Premises Licence for Great Paxton Community Village Shop Ltd of 48a High Street, Great Paxton, St Neots, Cambs, PE19 6RF for the sale of alcohol during trading hours of: 8am to 7pm week days, Saturday 8am to 5pm, Sunday 8am to 1pm Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to: Huntingdonshire District Council, Licensing Section, Pathfinder House, St. Mary's Street, Huntingdon, Cambs PE29 3TN

You may also want to watch:

Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by 30th August 2019

Persons wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the Licensing Section, during office hours, Monday to Friday inclusive.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is £5000.