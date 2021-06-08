Huntingdonshire Community Group have open new Hygiene Bank

Published: 1:00 PM June 8, 2021

The Huntingdonshire Community Group have opened a new Hygiene Bank to support people in the area.

Huntingdonshire Community Group founder and town councillor, Patrick Kadewere said: “Throughout the Coronavirus pandemic we provided a huge range of help and support to people in the community that needed a helping hand through these unprecedented times.

"A recurring issue we found was those experiencing financial hardship had access to emergency food support through organisations like ours and the food bank, but not with essential hygiene items."

Cllr Kadewere said he has worked with local supermarkets and the Rotary Club of Huntingdon to source donations to open the Huntingdon Hygiene Bank.

"This is a free to use service for those in need of support alongside our Oxmoor Community Fridge project.

The Hygiene Bank is open every Tuesday at 2pm at Thongsley Fields Primary School and no referrals are necessary to use either service. Members of the public can just pop along and speak to one the friendly volunteers who will assist them with any further support if they need help accessing it.”

The Huntingdon Hygiene Bank was opened on Monday, May 24 by rormer MEP for East Anglia, Alex Mayer.

In a statement Alex Mayer said: “I would like to extend a big 'thank you' for the generous donations from Huntingdonshire supermarkets and to the Rotary Club of Huntingdon for making the Huntingdon Hygiene Bank happen.

"The seeds of this idea were first sewn two years ago when I worked with the Huntingdonshire Community Group to set up the Red Box Project in local schools, following a national period poverty campaign.

"I’m delighted to have been invited back to open the ‘Huntingdon Hygiene Bank’ which will compliment the Oxmoor Community Fridge services.

"Of course we hope one day that there will no longer be any need for free basics like nappies, deodorant and washing powder, but until then it’s good to know the community are really pulling together.”

For further information or to make a donation to the Huntingdon Hygiene Bank please contact email: huntingdonshirecommunitygroup@gmail.com or telephhone: 07546432183