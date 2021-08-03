Group charged in connection with Rutland Cycling burglary
Published: 12:14 PM August 3, 2021 Updated: 12:18 PM August 3, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A group of seven men from Birmingham have been charged in connection with a burglary at a cycle shop in Grafham yesterday, Monday, August 2.
Police were made aware of a burglary in progress at Rutland Cycling at about 2.50am yesterday morning.
Seven men were arrested on suspicion of burglary and have since been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary with intent to steal.
Those charged are:
- Nathan Holmes, 25, of Tessall Farm Croft, Birmingham
- Nazim Latif, 23, of Kinver Croft, Birmingham
- Arron Robinson, 29, of Folliott Road, Birmingham
- Shane Thornton, 29, of Church Road, Birmingham
- Jamelle Payne, 33, of Green Lane, Handsworth, Birmingham
- Adam Leek, 38, of Brean Avenue, Birmingham
- Ryan Griffin, 29, of Mill View, Birmingham
All men have been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today.
