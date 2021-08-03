News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Group charged in connection with Rutland Cycling burglary

Alexandra Collett

Published: 12:14 PM August 3, 2021    Updated: 12:18 PM August 3, 2021
Rutland Cycling 

Seven men from Birmingham have been charged in connection with a burglary at Rutland Cycling. - Credit: Google Maps

A group of seven men from Birmingham have been charged in connection with a burglary at a cycle shop in Grafham yesterday, Monday, August 2.

Police were made aware of a burglary in progress at Rutland Cycling at about 2.50am yesterday morning.

Seven men were arrested on suspicion of burglary and have since been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary with intent to steal.

Those charged are:

  • Nathan Holmes, 25, of Tessall Farm Croft, Birmingham
  • Nazim Latif, 23, of Kinver Croft, Birmingham
  • Arron Robinson, 29, of Folliott Road, Birmingham
  • Shane Thornton, 29, of Church Road, Birmingham
  • Jamelle Payne, 33, of Green Lane, Handsworth, Birmingham
  • Adam Leek, 38, of Brean Avenue, Birmingham
  • Ryan Griffin, 29, of Mill View, Birmingham

All men have been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today.

