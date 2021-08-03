Published: 12:14 PM August 3, 2021 Updated: 12:18 PM August 3, 2021

Seven men from Birmingham have been charged in connection with a burglary at Rutland Cycling. - Credit: Google Maps

A group of seven men from Birmingham have been charged in connection with a burglary at a cycle shop in Grafham yesterday, Monday, August 2.

Police were made aware of a burglary in progress at Rutland Cycling at about 2.50am yesterday morning.

Seven men were arrested on suspicion of burglary and have since been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary with intent to steal.

Those charged are:

Nathan Holmes, 25, of Tessall Farm Croft, Birmingham

Nazim Latif, 23, of Kinver Croft, Birmingham

Arron Robinson, 29, of Folliott Road, Birmingham

Shane Thornton, 29, of Church Road, Birmingham

Jamelle Payne, 33, of Green Lane, Handsworth, Birmingham

Adam Leek, 38, of Brean Avenue, Birmingham

Ryan Griffin, 29, of Mill View, Birmingham

All men have been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today.