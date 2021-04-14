Published: 12:34 PM April 14, 2021 Updated: 12:40 PM April 14, 2021

A new restaurant called Griddle and Grind has opened up in St Neots today, (Wednesday April 14.)

Owners James Larman and Ashley Skipp, who are also the owners of the Bohemia restaurant in St Neots, were delighted to welcome customers into the new deli counter and brew bar.

James said: “It has been great to open today, the place looks amazing, it has been a bit of a fast turnaround towards the end, but it is great to be open.

Owner Ashley Skipp, Dale Pinnock and Owner James Larman in the opening of Griddle and Grind - Credit: St Neots Town Council

“It has taken us eight to nine weeks, which is actually really quick, we will be serving grab and go food, so high quality cheese sandwiches, salad and coffee.

“We do have 14 seats inside but obviously we can't allow customers to sit inside at the moment, due to the Covid rules.

“We had nice group of people waiting for it to open this morning, who were social distancing and we have had some lovely feedback from customers.”

Griddle and Grind opens in St Neots - Credit: St Neots Town Council



