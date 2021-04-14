News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
New griddle restaurant opens in St Neots

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 12:34 PM April 14, 2021    Updated: 12:40 PM April 14, 2021
Owners of Griddle and Grind, Ashley Skipp and James Larman 

Owners of Griddle and Grind, Ashley Skipp and James Larman

A new restaurant called Griddle and Grind has opened up in St Neots today, (Wednesday April 14.) 

Owners James Larman and Ashley Skipp, who are also the owners of the Bohemia restaurant in St Neots, were delighted to welcome customers into the new deli counter and brew bar.  

James said: “It has been great to open today, the place looks amazing, it has been a bit of a fast turnaround towards the end, but it is great to be open.  

Owner Ashley Skipp, Dale Pinnock and Owner James Larman in the opening of Griddle and Grind

Owner Ashley Skipp, Dale Pinnock and Owner James Larman in the opening of Griddle and Grind

“It has taken us eight to nine weeks, which is actually really quick, we will be serving grab and go food, so high quality cheese sandwiches, salad and coffee.  

“We do have 14 seats inside but obviously we can't allow customers to sit inside at the moment, due to the Covid rules.  

You may also want to watch:

“We had nice group of people waiting for it to open this morning, who were social distancing and we have had some lovely feedback from customers.”  

Griddle and Grind opens in St Neots 

Griddle and Grind opens in St Neots


