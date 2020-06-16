New-look Greggs stores, with floor markings, protective clothes for staff and screens at counters to protect against coronavirus spreading. Credit: Greggs/PA Wire New-look Greggs stores, with floor markings, protective clothes for staff and screens at counters to protect against coronavirus spreading. Credit: Greggs/PA Wire

Popular stores in Huntingdon High Street, Market Square St Neots and St Ives are not on the reopening list issued by the chain this week.

The nearest Greggs to get a takeaway fix will be at the MFG Huntingdon site in March Road, Hartford.

Bosses aim to open 1000 stores by “early July”.

The new-look stores will have floor markings, protective clothes for staff and screens at counters among several measures to protect against coronavirus spreading.

There will also be a reduced menu to ensure social distancing in kitchens and workspaces.

Greggs had been allowed to stay open throughout the lockdown, offering takeaway and delivery services.

But bosses declined, saying it felt remaining open would compromise the safety of its employees.

To view the full list of stores to reopen this week, visit: https://www.greggs.co.uk/coronavirus