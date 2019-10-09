The new shop, at Unit 3 Quora Retail Park, Howard Road, Eaton Socon, welcomed members of the public to the new store last Wednesday (October 2).

It has joined B&M Bargains, Pets at Home and Aldi who are all located on the same development.

15 new jobs have been created for the town.

The planning application was approved by councillors in October, despite concerns raised by st Neots Town Council recommending approval with the understanding that it would be used as a "start-up employment floor space for businesses in the area".

Councillors also raised concerns over highway safety, traffic congestion, smells, and road access

The application was submitted by planning agents Peacock and Smith, on behalf of Quora Cambourne Ltd.

Roisin Currie, retail and people director for Greggs, said: "We're delighted to be able to invest in St Neots, bringing new jobs to the area and providing both new and existing customers with a modern and convenient new shop."