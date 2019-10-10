The new shop, at Unit 3 Quora Retail Park, Howard Road, Eaton Socon, was due to welcome customers on October 2, but had to delay the opening.

A Greggs spokesman said: "The launch date of our new shop in St Neots has unfortunately been delayed and will open a little later than originally planned. We will be sharing the new opening date as soon as we can and look forward to welcoming customers very soon."

It will join B&M Bargains, Pets at Home and Aldi who are all located on the same development.

15 new jobs will be created for the town.

The planning application was approved by councillors in October, despite concerns raised by st Neots Town Council recommending approval with the understanding that it would be used as a "start-up employment floor space for businesses in the area".

Councillors also raised concerns over highway safety, traffic congestion, smells, and road access

The application was submitted by planning agents Peacock and Smith, on behalf of Quora Cambourne Ltd.

Roisin Currie, retail and people director for Greggs, said: "We're delighted to be able to invest in St Neots, bringing new jobs to the area and providing both new and existing customers with a modern and convenient new shop."