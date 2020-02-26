The leader of the Huntingdonshire Green Party has stepped down due to "personal reasons".

Daniel Laycock, was elected as the leader for the local party in March last year, but last week announced that he would be stepping down.

Daniel led the party in the snap general election in December where he polled 2,233 votes.

The 31 year old said: "It is with great sadness that I have tendered my resignation as the leader of Huntingdonshire Green Party, effective immediately.

"It has been a great privilege to have lead the local Green Party for the past year during a difficult period for our country.

"Since I was elected as leader back in 2019, we have seen the party surge with our membership increasing, campaigning in local, European elections and the recent general election.

"As a party we have done incredible things and I hope this will continue under new leadership next month at the annual general meeting as I will not be seeking re-election.

"I believe the party can press on and be a force in Huntingdonshire for the foreseeable future, as whoever takes over the leadership will transform the party to tack the injustices across the district we see daily."