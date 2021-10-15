Published: 4:08 PM October 15, 2021

Hinchingbrooke Country Park, Paxton Pits Nature Reserve and Priory Park have all been recognised under the Green Flag award scheme.

The Green Flag success comes after Huntingdonshire District Council also won the Love Parks Network Award in February this year.

The Green Flag Award scheme, is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

The scheme recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for their management elsewhere.

Executive Councillor for Operations and Environment, Marge Beuttell said: "The raising of the Green Flag recognises and rewards the provision of our high-quality parks and green spaces across Huntingdonshire.

2021 has continued to highlight how important public parks are and access to green open spaces is. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the hard work put in by park staff, the community and friends of the parks groups."

Commenting on the district council’s successes, Green Flag Award Scheme manager Paul Todd said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making Hinchingbrooke Country Park, Paxton Pits Nature Reserve and Priory Park worthy of a Green Flag Award.

“To meet the requirements demanded by the scheme is testament to the hard work of the staff and volunteers who do so much to ensure these open spaces have high standards of horticulture, safety and environmental management and is a place that supports people to live healthy lives.”

The Green Flag Award is the recognised accreditation and benchmark international standard for publicly accessible parks and green spaces in the United Kingdom and around the world.

The Green Flag Award has five purposes and aims: · To ensure that everybody has access to quality green and other open spaces, irrespective of where they live. ·

The Paxton Pits Nature Reserve has won a Green Flag Award. - Credit: HDC

To ensure that these spaces are appropriately managed and meet the needs of the communities that they serve. · To establish standards of good management.

To promote and share good practice amongst the green space sector. · To recognise and reward the hard work of managers, staff and volunteers.

Priory Park in St Neots has won a Green Flag Award. - Credit: HDC

HDC says: "These tenets are reflected within the district council’s own objectives for green spaces across Huntingdonshire. Parks, open spaces and play areas are part of what makes Huntingdonshire a special place to live and to visit."