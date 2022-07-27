Members of the Little Paxton community celebrate the Green Flag award for the QEII field. - Credit: Little Paxton Parish Council

Little Paxton Parish Council and the community is celebrating after the QEII Playing Field was honoured with a Green Flag Award.

The Green Flag Award is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces, with the QEII playing field one of 2,208 UK winners.

Chairman of the Parish Council, Cllr Kathy Bishop said: "We are thrilled and delighted to have been awarded a Green Flag Award for the QEII Playing Field in Little Paxton.

"Green spaces provide a key role in health & well-being of residents. A tremendous amount of hard work goes into maintaining the QEII Playing Field, and we are proud to receive the Green Flag Award."

The environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy manages the scheme, and the award recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces.

Keep Britain Tidy’s Accreditation Manager Paul Todd said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making QEII Playing Field worthy of a Green Flag Award.

“QEII Playing Field is a vital green space for the community in Huntingdonshire. This award is testament to all the hard work of staff and volunteers, who do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.”