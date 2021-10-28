News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Green Flag Award for Little Paxton playing field

Julian Makey

Published: 7:33 AM October 28, 2021   
Green Flag for Little Paxton QEII field

Little Paxton celebrates Green Flag for QEII field - Credit: Little Paxton Parish Council

Villagers in Little Paxton are celebrating after the QEII Playing Field qualified for a Green Flag Award.

The field was one of more than 2,000 across the country to be recognised by the Keep Britain Tidy charity at a time when open spaces played a key part in the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making the QEII Playing Field worthy of a Green Flag Award.

“To meet the requirements demanded by the scheme is testament to the hard work of the staff and volunteers who do so much to ensure that QEII Playing Field has high standards of horticulture, safety and environmental management and is 
a place that supports people to live healthy lives.”

The parish said the award was a tribute to the hard work and dedication of the team running the field which provided a vital community resource during the pandemic.

It said that the 18 months of the pandemic had seen parks and green spaces play a crucial role for people facing lockdowns as places to relax, exercise and meet friends and family safely and news that the field had achieved the Green Flag 
Award recognised that it was a great space that everyone could 
enjoy.
 

St Neots News

