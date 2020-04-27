A five-year-old girl has raised more than £700 for Hinchingbrooke Hospital’s children’s ward and special care baby unit.

Zoe Houston, from Stukeley Meadows has been reading stories, virtually in the form of Facebook videos, to children who are patients at the hospital.

Her mum Sarah Hellary said she and Zoe were discussing Captain Tom Moore, who had raised millions of pounds for the NHS, and Zoe said she wanted to help.

“I suggested we could record Zoe reading some of her favourite books and these might get shown to children in hospital or maybe her friends, who she hadn’t seen in a couple of weeks.

“Her initial aim was to read 25 stories or poems and she asked if she could raise £25.

“She is quite a shy girl, so this is actually quite a brave thing for her to do.

“The fact that she is thinking of helping others at this unsettling time has made me so proud.”

Zoe’s Storytime’ Facebook page is at: www.facebook.com/groups/651582745403329/?ref=share.