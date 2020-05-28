The team raided a unit on Little Staughton airfield yesterday afternoon (May 27) and found 285 cannabis plants at various stages of growth inside.

The factory is estimated to be worth up to £240,000 if all the plants had been left to reach full maturity.

No arrests have been made, but an investigation into the factory has been launched.

Police Sergeant Rob Streater, who runs the team, said: “This find has stopped a substantial amount of illegal drugs finding their way to the streets.

“I would encourage those who have suspicions of illegal activity to report them to us, no matter how insignificant it may seem. People coming and going around the clock and blacked out windows are just a couple of things to look out for.”

Information about illegal drug activity can be reported via www.cambs.police.uk/report or by calling 101.