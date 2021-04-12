News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Litter picking hero Kym has collected more than 50 bags of rubbish and his finds include a pogo stick!

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 7:00 AM April 12, 2021   
Kym Bannister has picked up 55 bags of rubbish in Great Graveley. 

Kym Bannister has picked up 55 bags of rubbish in Great Graveley. - Credit: Kym Bannister

Village litter-picking champion Kym Bannister is determined to clean up the countryside around his home in Great Raveley.

Since the start of the year, Kym, aged 63, with help from his partner Pamela, launched his campaign to clear the grass verges and fields of rubbish around the Ramsey area. 

He and Pamela have managed to collect an incredible 55 bags of rubbish, plus odd items such as a bike, car battery, kitchen tops, pogo stick and large flood light.  

Load of Rubbish collected

Load of Rubbish collected - Credit: Kym Bannister

Kym said: “In January 2020 while on a village walk in Great Raveley, I was appalled by the amount of rubbish thrown out of cars onto our road sides polluting the ditches and hedgerows and I decided to start clearing it up.

Kym says he donned his high-vis jacked and a litter-picker he bought at a car boot sale and got to work.

You may also want to watch:

“I had a picker and a Hi Vis jacket both from a car boot sale and plenty of bags which my late father had collected over the years, and so on a dry January say, I started 
from my home and worked my way west, picking for four hours and filling four big 
bags.

"I continued the picking if the weather was fine slowly working my way West to the parish boundary which is 1.5 miles away. Along with the usual cans bottles sandwich wrappings and crisp packets I was finding car wheels, tyres, childrens' buggies, down pipes, asbestos, and discarded road signs, so not just items thrown out the window rubbish but fly tipping as well."

Pam picking in Muchwood Lane

Pam picking in Muchwood Lane - Credit: Kym Bannister

Most Read

  1. 1 Village was location of rail disaster and hosted music festival for many years
  2. 2 Pubs with outdoor seating and details of how to book a table, from April 12
  3. 3 Vegetable collections and hand sanitiser production was village's response to pandemic
  1. 4 Ancient church and former airfield are historical features of Graveley village
  2. 5 Bandstand in Huntingdon lit up for Prince Philip as district pays tribute to 'dedicated' royal consort
  3. 6 Former Huntingdon MP, Sir John Major, talks about how the Queen will cope without the Duke at her side
  4. 7 Man who drove at runner before crashing is disqualified
  5. 8 Village bonded during pandemic and community began stronger
  6. 9 What are the rules when pubs reopen on April 12
  7. 10 Highways England agreed to meet A14 campaigners at site of 'dangerous junctions'

Kym’s partner Pamela Hunt, 62 from Ramsey, lost her brother on April 6, 2020. He contracted coronavirus and died at Peterborough City Hospital. 

Pamela said she walks to see John’s grave, which is 500 yards from her in Muchwood Lane, Ramsey and was appalled to see how much rubbish was discarded along the roadside.

On a Sunday in January she and Kym spent two hours filling three bags of rubbish, which Kym then took home.  

In the short 500 yards to John’s grave, they eventually collected 44 bags of rubbish.  


Ramsey News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

David Smith from Fenstanton celebrated his 105th birthday by taking part in a Facebook Live.

Video

David celebrates his 105th birthday with a Facebook Live and pint of...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Jenni Tilbrook the owner of Crafty Kits, a new shop opening in St Ives. 

New shop opening in St Ives as lock-down eases on April 12

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
'Lock sheds and put away tools' police warn to stop thieves

'Lock sheds and put away tools' warn police in bid to stop thieves

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Left to Right- Resident Dave Martin, Councillor Sue Martin, Councillor Andrew White and Resident Sonia

Village of Needingworth knitted together throughout pandemic

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus