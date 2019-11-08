This picture of Great Fen, in Holme, was taken by Chris Mitchell. This picture of Great Fen, in Holme, was taken by Chris Mitchell.

The list has been released to mark the National Lottery's 25th birthday. Since 1994 more than £550 million of National Lottery funding has been invested in 9,220 projects helping people to enjoy the great outdoors and improve health and wellbeing.

The guide includes a range of outdoor activities and locations to visit that the lottery has funded over the past 25 years, from rugged coastlines and mountain footpaths to spectacular nature reserves, parks and forests.

Readers are encouraged to explore the vast fenland landscape between Peterborough and Huntingdon on foot or by bike and discover its history. The area is home to two national nature reserves - Woodwalton Fen and Holme Fen - protected for the unique habitat and the varied wildlife they support, and is currently benefiting from one of the largest restoration projects of its type in Europe; to restore and transform the space for the benefit both of wildlife and of people. In total, the area has received just more than £9million in funding.

Countryfile presenter and outdoor enthusiast, Helen Skelton, is backing the guide. She said: "National Lottery players raise more than £30million a week for good causes and have contributed so much to the UK's amazing and varied landscapes.

"I am a huge supporter of people experiencing the great outdoors for themselves. The National Lottery's 'Guide to 25 Amazing Outdoor Adventures' will hopefully inspire people to discover their next adventure.

Drew Bennellick, head of landscapes and nature for the National Lottery Heritage Fund said: "Looking after our landscapes and reconnecting people with nature has never been more important. Over the last 25 years, National Lottery funding has had an extraordinary impact on our natural heritage and opened up so many opportunities for people to access the great outdoors.

"These 25 places to visit are just the tip of the iceberg - we've funded thousands of projects protecting our landscapes, parks and green spaces and helping people enjoy the great outdoors - with all the health and wellbeing benefits they bring. We're hoping the new guide will encourage more people to find their next adventure, no matter how big or small."