Published: 7:55 AM August 31, 2021

Funding scheme that helped repair Huntingdon’s war memorial is open for communities to submit their applications. - Credit: Paul Tibbs Photography

A funding scheme that helped repair Huntingdon’s war memorial is open for communities across the region to apply to conserve their own monuments to the fallen.

Developer Hopkins Homes is inviting communities across East Anglia to apply for funding from its latest £10,000 donation to War Memorials Trust.

Since it was launched in 2017, conservation projects around the region have received grants of up to £3,000.

This includes conserving the war memorials in Huntingdon and Walsoken.

Whilst many are well cared for, recent research on War Memorials Online – a website which aims to record the condition of all war memorials in the UK – shows that 140 of East Anglia’s memorials may need repair or conservation work to preserve this vital link to the area’s history.

East Anglian communities hoping to receive funding towards their projects, including potentially benefitting from the funds allocated by Hopkins Homes, should visit War Memorials Trust’s website www.warmemorials.org/grants.