A quilt that recognises estranged grandparents is to go on display

person

Julian Makey

Published: 1:25 PM February 7, 2022
Updated: 1:26 PM February 7, 2022
A quilt to recognise grandparents who are estranged from their grandchildren.

A quilt made by grandparents who are estranged from their children and grandchildren is going on display in the St Neots area. - Credit: HELEN BLOXHAM

A quilt made by grandparents who are estranged from their children and grandchildren is  going on display in the St Neots area.

The eight feet square quilt has been made by a group of grandparents pressing for the right to see grandchildren after a family fall out.

The display has been organised by the Rev Annette Reed of the Little Paxton church benefice.

Some of the group, which meets online each month, have never seen their grandchildren and others have not had contact with them for many years after becoming estranged from their own children.

The quilt is now travelling around the country as part of a bid to bring in access regulations, which exist elsewhere.

It will be at St Leonard's Church, Southoe, coffee morning from 10.30am-noon on February 9, St James Church, Little Paxton, from 10.30am-noon and 2pm-4pm on February 11 and at St Neots parish church from 10am-4pm February 25-27.



St Neots News

