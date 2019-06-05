She was staying with her son and his partner, Clare Oakley, at their flat in Cambridge Street, St Neots, for Christmas.On the evening of December 21, Miss Oakley and Mr Holder, who are due to give evidence today (Wednesday), were at the flat with McWhir and Ms Aldrich for pre-Christmas drinks. Miss Underwood explained that the four friends were outside on a landing as they were not permitted to smoke in the flat and she was mostly inside with her grandchildren. She said at some time after 1am she became aware that Mr Holder, Ms Aldrich and McWhir had left the flat. She told the court she went outside to have a cigarette some time later and was aware of Clare on the telephone in some distress. Mr Gair, for the prosecution, asked her what happened next and she said: