Rutland Cycling, which has 14 outlets across the region including Grafham, will be donating 50 per cent of its hire revenue during the month to FareShare, which provides food to vulnerable children and families, which Marcus Rashford has put in the headlines.

Karen Archer, the firm’s chief executive, said: “I would like to thank our store teams for helping to keep everyone cycling at this time.

“We are committed as a company to supporting our staff, customers and the work of Fareshare over the coming days and weeks, as we all rise to the challenges ahead of us.”

The firm said that as an essential retailer it would be opening outlets, including Grafham, to support those who cycle for essential travel, leisure and exercise for seven days a week during the November lockdown.

It said opening would be in line with public health guidelines and procedures had been put in place for the safety of both customers and staff, adding that cycling had a huge positive impact on physical and mental health.

The firm said caring and providing essentials had been a challenge for many families this year and it was “delighted” to announce its support for FareShare during the lockdown.

INFO: www.rutlandcycling.com.