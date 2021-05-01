News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

The summer of 1976 saw desert conditions at Grafham Water

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 9:00 AM May 1, 2021   
Grafham Water provides nature and sport activities.

Grafham Water provides nature and sport activities. - Credit: ARCHANT

During the summer of June and July of 1976 it was hot, hot, hot!

The region experienced an average rainfall of just 1.5 inches over the two-month period which triggered a serious drought.

Anglian Water were forced to put restrictions in place in May, but soon things got so bad that the fire service were banned from using piped water to replenish their fire engines and farmers were asked to reduce stubble burning.

Grafham Water levels fell to an all-time low and ancient tree stumps, which had been submerged 14 feet under the reservoir, began to protrude above the scorched ground.

Grafham Water in the summer of 1976

Grafham Water in the summer of 1976 - Credit: ARCHANT

Freshly re-surfaced roads in Huntingdonshire began to melt and sand and stone chips were spread over the surfaces in a round-the-clock operation.

On Saturday, June 27, at RAF Wyton, a temperature of 34 degrees Celsius was recorded. Plans for standpipes in the streets were being discussed.

Behind the scenes, Anglian Water was discussing plans for stand pipes in the streets, which meant one stand pipe for every 40 homes.

The reserve in the summer of 1976 after a severe drought.

The reserve in the summer of 1976 after a severe drought. - Credit: ARCHANT

Most Read

  1. 1 Huntingdon business is first in UK to supply American craft beer
  2. 2 Large village with historic links to witchcraft
  3. 3 What changes can you expect in pubs and restaurants on May 17
  1. 4 Secondary school retains Good Ofsted rating
  2. 5 Shop plan for Burton Brothers car showroom
  3. 6 Rise in catalytic converter thefts as 164 stolen across Huntingdonshire
  4. 7 NHS doctor ‘banned from describing himself as ‘Dr’ on ballot paper’
  5. 8 More details announced for Wintringham Park development
  6. 9 Home of the week: Character cottage with cosy, retro feel for sale in Hail Weston
  7. 10 'All for my beautiful children' says mum told she would never walk again

Eventually the rain came back, arriving just in time for the August Bank Holiday Monday. With relief and disappointment in equal measure, two inches of rain fell in two days, which was more than the whole of June and July combined.

The Grafham Water Nature Reserve was opened in 1966, but the Duke of Edinburgh. The Duke was the patron and returned again in 2016 to celebrate the centre's 50th anniversay.

It is the third largest reservoir in England and sits in 1500 acres of beautiful countryside and is a designated Site of Scientific Interest. At the western end, is a 280-acre nature reserve which contains ancient woodland which is home to important populations of several birds and amphibian species.

Grafham is a popular area for trout fishing and its nine-mile circular track provides a good location for walkers and cyclists. It also has a large picnic area and its own sailing club, which recently reopened to the public after lockdown restrictions were eased.






Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Caffe Nero in St Neots will reopen after a refurbishment. 

St Neots branch of Caffe Nero set to reopen after virus 'decimated' trade

Julian Makey

Logo Icon
Teenager caught in Huntingdon with a knife and machete to “protect himself and scare others”. 

Prison for teen who carried machete in Huntingdon to 'scare people'

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Cars being washed at a car wash

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man escapes ‘shocking case’ of modern slavery at hand car wash

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Pole fire

Flames soar as electricity pole catches fire

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus