The Grafham Trout pub. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The Grafham Trout welcomed its first punters for a tipple at its new home opposite the village hall, in Brampton Road.

The idea for the pub came together last year amid frustration at the lack of a dedicated watering hole in the village, with parishioners deciding to take matters into their own hands by forming a committee.

The volunteers gathered feedback from residents and started to offer shares to those in the village who wanted to support the project.

Tina Theodorou, a committee member, said: “We had a brilliant turn out for the opening. The place was heaving. The feedback that we have had is that people just can’t believe what we have achieved in the past two years. Just a group of volunteers wanting a pub, and now we have one.”

A community-run shop opened its doors in the village a few years ago, after which attentions then turned to opening a pub. Some £16,000 was raised through a share offer to residents and further funds were obtained through the A14 community fund and via community fundraising.